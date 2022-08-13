Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 5,653 Shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Creek Investment were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth $34,000.

JCICU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

