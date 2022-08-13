Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,990 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $950,000.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $94.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.12.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

