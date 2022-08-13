Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.64.

Insider Activity

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,740 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.25. The stock had a trading volume of 35,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The stock has a market cap of $399.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.