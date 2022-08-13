Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 34,970 Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth approximately $4,465,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

