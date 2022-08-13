Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Purchases 244 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $477.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $400.05 and a twelve month high of $533.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $434.17 and its 200 day moving average is $458.97.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

