Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 122,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $121.77 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

