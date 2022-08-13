Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.92.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

