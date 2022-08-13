Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,214,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,039,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAX opened at $22.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.50. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

