Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $378,000 Stake in East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,044 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in East Resources Acquisition were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ERESU opened at $10.20 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

East Resources Acquisition Profile

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

