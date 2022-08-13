SafeInsure Hits One Day Volume of $93.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $10,161.84 and $93.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 23,151,425 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

