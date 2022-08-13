SafeCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 19% against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $210.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,522.15 or 0.99949193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00049288 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.29 or 0.00233489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00144671 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.72 or 0.00267879 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00052655 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004657 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

