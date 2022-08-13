SafeBlast Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,532.00 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $747,580.34 and approximately $84,532.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,578.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00588250 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00260105 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00016507 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

