Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Short Interest Update

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,570,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 13,500,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 87.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 631.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 74,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

