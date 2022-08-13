Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $15.33 Million Position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,550,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,332,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 5.77% of Target Global Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $12,461,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at $7,920,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $4,775,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $3,954,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $2,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ:TGAA remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,609. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

