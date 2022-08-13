Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 58,197 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,197 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.60% of TLG Acquisition One worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLGA. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,295 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 4th quarter valued at $2,433,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TLGA remained flat at $9.86 on Friday. 4,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,093. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

