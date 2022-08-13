Saba Capital Management L.P. Purchases 121,817 Shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,398,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,817 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 4.42% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I worth $13,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.1 %

RCLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 15,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,419. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

About Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

