Saba Capital Management L.P. Makes New $13.01 Million Investment in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,303,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $9,857,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $5,290,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth about $3,222,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,776,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000.

ALOR stock remained flat at $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

