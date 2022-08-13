Saba Capital Management L.P. Invests $14.59 Million in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAOU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $484,000.

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,162. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

