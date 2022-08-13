Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $15.20 Million Holdings in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,454 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 6.08% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $15,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $559,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $599,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $998,000. Institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GVCI remained flat at $10.07 during midday trading on Friday. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.08.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.