Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 690,076 Shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,076 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.72% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha worth $14,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.90.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

