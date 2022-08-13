Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires 250,000 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $15,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $1,518,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,896,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 148,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 98,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of SNRH stock remained flat at $9.90 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

