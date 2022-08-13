Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 891,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE RSI traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.36. 929,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,976. Rush Street Interactive has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 120,499 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $702,509.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,129,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,415,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 48,679 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $279,904.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,951,321 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,095.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,996 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,491 over the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.3% during the first quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,755,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 159,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Stories

