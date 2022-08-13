RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.
RPS Group Price Performance
RPSGF stock opened at 2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.23. RPS Group has a 1-year low of 1.19 and a 1-year high of 2.49.
RPS Group Company Profile
RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RPS Group (RPSGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.