RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of RPS Group (OTCMKTS:RPSGF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

RPS Group Price Performance

RPSGF stock opened at 2.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 1.23. RPS Group has a 1-year low of 1.19 and a 1-year high of 2.49.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

