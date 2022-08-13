Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Trading 3.9% Higher

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 721,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 180,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Royal Helium Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.94 million and a PE ratio of -17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50.

Royal Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 348,908 hectares of prospective helium lands in southern Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.