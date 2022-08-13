Royal Bank of Canada Trims Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Target Price to $15.00

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79. Owl Rock Capital has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.06%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

