Royal Bank of Canada Trims Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Target Price to $40.00

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Maxar Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Maxar Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.36.

NYSE MAXR opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 3,768.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

