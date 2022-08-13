Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €6.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.84) price objective on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Commerzbank Trading Up 3.4 %

ETR:CBK opened at €7.14 ($7.29) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($9.71). The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.14.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

