Roth Capital Downgrades GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) to Neutral

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.44. GT Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $10.79.
GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts anticipate that GT Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
