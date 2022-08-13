Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 15th

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 15th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $241.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Root has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $8.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROOT. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root to $1.80 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Root during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

