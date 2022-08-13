ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Reaches $3.59 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $945,303.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007948 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.75 or 0.00236417 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000281 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,864,063,740 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.