Ronald J. Kramer Purchases 10,000 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at 5.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 5.37 and a 200-day moving average of 6.25. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of 4.57 and a one year high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.08. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $60,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $49,410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $16,496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,323 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Douglas Elliman by 638.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 691,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 598,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Further Reading

