Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target Increased to C$6.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reissued a hold rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Rogers Sugar Price Performance

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$668.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. Rogers Sugar has a 52-week low of C$5.31 and a 52-week high of C$6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rogers Sugar ( TSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$223.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rogers Sugar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Holliday sold 30,400 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.39, for a total transaction of C$194,256.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$989,900.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,200 shares of company stock valued at $923,258.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

