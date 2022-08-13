Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rockley Photonics from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.17.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

Rockley Photonics Stock Performance

RKLY remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Friday. 1,193,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,528. Rockley Photonics has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics ( NYSE:RKLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Rockley Photonics had a negative return on equity of 213.29% and a negative net margin of 3,519.47%. The company had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockley Photonics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLY. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Rockley Photonics by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.