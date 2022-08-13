ROCKI Price Tops $0.0385 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. ROCKI has a total market cap of $309,921.09 and $55,065.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for $0.0385 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004081 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001548 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038325 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ROCKI
ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app.
ROCKI Coin Trading
