Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.31

Shares of Rockhopper Exploration plc (LON:RKH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.31 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.52 ($0.09). Rockhopper Exploration shares last traded at GBX 8.20 ($0.10), with a volume of 1,015,416 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Rockhopper Exploration Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £49.24 million and a P/E ratio of -6.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.31.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; and 100% working interest in PL005 production license in North Falkland Basin.

