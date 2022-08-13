Robust Token Hits Market Cap of $150,395.32 (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Robust Token coin can now be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00025675 BTC on major exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $150,395.32 and $72.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038349 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars.

