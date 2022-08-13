Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $45.00 at Truist Financial

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Roblox from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.88.

RBLX opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

