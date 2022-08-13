Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Short Interest Down 23.1% in July

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Performance

Rigel Resource Acquisition stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rigel Resource Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,481,000. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

