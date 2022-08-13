RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

RGC Resources stock opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.51 million, a PE ratio of -8.68 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RGC Resources

In other news, Director Robert B. Johnston purchased 7,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,721 shares of company stock valued at $178,617. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 124,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

