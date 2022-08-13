Reviewing Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) & FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY)

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating) and FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fuchs Petrolub has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstGroup has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fuchs Petrolub and FirstGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuchs Petrolub 0 2 2 0 2.50 FirstGroup 0 2 1 0 2.33

Valuation & Earnings

Fuchs Petrolub currently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 475.88%. Given Fuchs Petrolub’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Fuchs Petrolub is more favorable than FirstGroup.

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and FirstGroup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuchs Petrolub $3.40 billion 1.21 $299.32 million $0.51 14.47 FirstGroup $6.27 billion 0.19 $869.20 million N/A N/A

FirstGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Fuchs Petrolub.

Profitability

This table compares Fuchs Petrolub and FirstGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuchs Petrolub 8.36% 14.18% 10.68% FirstGroup N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Fuchs Petrolub pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. FirstGroup pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Fuchs Petrolub pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Fuchs Petrolub beats FirstGroup on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector. It also provides industrial lubricants, including chain lubricants, compressor oils, dry coatings, gear oils, hydraulic oils, machine oils, open gear lubricants, rapidly biodegradable lubricants, refrigeration oils, release agents, slideways oils, industrial oils, textile machine oils, and turbine oils. In addition, the company offers lubricating greases comprising assembly pastes, biodegradable greases, food grade greases, long-life greases, pastes for extreme temperatures, perfluorinated pastes, and wheel bearing greases, as well as gear boxes, greases for central lubricating system, extreme temperature, machine tools, plain and roller bearings, rail vehicles, spray cans or rattle cans, and solid lubricants. Further, it provides metal processing lubricants, including cleaners, corrosion preventives, cutting and grinding, forming lubricants, and quenching oils; and special application lubricants for application equipment, chain, dry coatings, food and beverage, gears, sugar processing, railway traffic, plain and roller bearings, glass manufacturing process, hot forming, maintenance, open gears, pastes, release agents, other specialties, special greases, and wind power plants. Additionally, the company offers open gear and surface coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE was founded in 1931 and is based in Mannheim, Germany.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos. FirstGroup plc was founded in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

