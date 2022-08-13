Reviewing Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) & RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX)

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) and RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Douglas Elliman and RE/MAX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion 0.36 $98.84 million N/A N/A RE/MAX $329.70 million 1.64 -$15.62 million ($0.80) -35.11

Douglas Elliman has higher revenue and earnings than RE/MAX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

66.5% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of RE/MAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and RE/MAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman N/A N/A N/A RE/MAX -4.06% 88.21% 7.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Douglas Elliman and RE/MAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 RE/MAX 0 1 1 0 2.50

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus price target of 8.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.90%. RE/MAX has a consensus price target of $33.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.45%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than RE/MAX.

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RE/MAX pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. RE/MAX pays out -115.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RE/MAX has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats RE/MAX on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand. In addition, the company provides First mobile app, which integrates a suite of digital products that enables agents, brokers, and teams to establish and manage client relationships; RE/MAX University platform, a learning hub designed to help each agent in their professional expertise; and Booj platform. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

