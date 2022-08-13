ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 59.6% from the July 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 624,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

RETO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 395,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,782. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

