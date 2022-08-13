Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $3.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $226.87 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $188.89 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average is $219.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.