ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total value of $601,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $239.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average of $226.15.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

