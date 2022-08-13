Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Repsol Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 54,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Repsol Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).
