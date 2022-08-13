Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the July 15th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Repsol Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.08. 54,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.83. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Repsol alerts:

Repsol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repsol Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Repsol from €15.90 ($16.22) to €16.80 ($17.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($15.51) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €15.50 ($15.82) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Repsol from €14.50 ($14.80) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

(Get Rating)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.