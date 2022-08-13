Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on REPYY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Repsol from €14.50 ($14.80) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.50 ($14.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €13.00 ($13.27) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Repsol from €15.50 ($15.82) to €16.70 ($17.04) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of REPYY opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.277 dividend. This is a boost from Repsol’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

