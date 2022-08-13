Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 9.0 %

MARK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,874. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.13. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Get Remark alerts:

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

About Remark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.