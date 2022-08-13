Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Aug 13th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARKGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Trading Up 9.0 %

MARK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,874. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.13. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Remark by 292.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,960 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Remark during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Remark during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Remark by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.

