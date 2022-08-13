Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Trading Up 9.0 %
MARK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,682,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,874. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 3.13. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Remark had a net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 163.16%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform under the Remark AI name in the United States and the KanKan AI name in the Asia Pacific region that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions for the retail, urban life cycle, workplace and food safety, railway safety, and biosafety industries.
