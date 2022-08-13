Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Raises Dividend to $0.80 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $132.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

RGA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

