Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.80

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America has increased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $15.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $131.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.00. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.13.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 270,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,687,000 after acquiring an additional 42,630 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Barclays restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.45.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

