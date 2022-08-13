Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI to $72.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

REG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $63.00 to $57.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.71.

REG stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at about $5,346,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 27.9% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.5% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

